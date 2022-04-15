coronavirus testing

FDA authorizes first breath test to detect COVID-19

The FDA said the InspectIR Covid-19 Breathalyzer can be used in medical offices and mobile testing sites.
By Katherine Dillinger, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

FDA authorizes first breath test to detect COVID-19

WASHINGTON -- The US Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to the first Covid-19 test that spots chemical compounds associated with the coronavirus in breath, the agency said Thursday.

The FDA said the InspectIR Covid-19 Breathalyzer, which is about the size of a piece of carry-on luggage, can be used in medical offices and mobile testing sites. It can give results in less than three minutes.

The system separates and identifies chemical mixtures to detect five compounds associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection.

A study of the InspectIR Breathalyzer found it accurately identified more than 91% of positive samples and nearly 100% of negative samples. Similar sensitivity was found in another study that focused on the Omicron coronavirus variant. However, a positive result should be confirmed with a PCR test, the FDA said.

"Today's authorization is yet another example of the rapid innovation occurring with diagnostic tests for COVID-19," Dr. Jeff Shuren, director of the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said in a statement. "The FDA continues to support the development of novel COVID-19 tests with the goal of advancing technologies that can help address the current pandemic and better position the U.S. for the next public health emergency."

The-CNN-Wire
& 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfdacoronavirus testingu.s. & worldcovid 19
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
Loss of COVID funding for federal program could have ripple effect
Airline CEOs urge Biden to end mask mandate, testing requirements
You can now order another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
You can order another round of free at-home Covid-19 tests next week
TOP STORIES
Chase suspect detained after hourslong standoff in Brazoria County
HCSO identifies man shot over basketball game outside gym
Salaries not keeping up with slightly better economy, economists say
Fighting HIV stigma key to curbing infections for Blacks and Latinos
Warm front brings back clouds, humidity, and rain chance Friday
Houston rapper Paul Wall to participate in immersive boxing event
Robin Roberts celebrates 20th anniversary at 'GMA'
Show More
Gov. Abbott eases inspections at 2 international bridges at the border
Harris Co. judge calls case against staffers 'flimsy'
Spring ISD seniors participate in Future Educators Signing Day
Thieves use Zelle to steal thousands from couple's bank accounts
Beloved Texas Renaissance Festival performer dies
More TOP STORIES News