Society

Whole Foods employee tests positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An employee at the Whole Foods Market in Montrose has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a spokesperson.

The market, which is located at 701 Waugh Dr., was cleaned and disinfected. Officials said the team member is at home on self-quarantine.

Whole Foods released the following statement regarding the incident:
The safety of our Team Members and customers is our top priority and we are diligently following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities. We've been working closely with our store Team Members, and are supporting the diagnosed Team Member, who is in quarantine. Out of an abundance of caution, the store performed an additional cleaning and disinfection, on top of our current enhanced sanitation measures. As we prioritize the health and safety of our customers and Team Members, we will continue to do the following to help contain the spread of COVID-19:

  • We have implemented enhanced daily cleanliness and sanitation protocols across all stores and facilities, on top of our standard stringent protocols.
  • We are operating under social distancing guidelines in our stores and facilities, ensuring that interaction between Team Members and between Team Members and customers can happen at a safe distance.
  • We are closing stores up to two hours early to give our Team Members more time to restock shelves, sanitize our stores, and rest in preparation for the next day.


MORE CORONAVIRUS IN THE WORKPLACE STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncoronaviruswhole foodscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News