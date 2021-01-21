Health & Fitness

Houston's top doctor wants to see more COVID-19 vaccine hubs opening soon

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Local health leaders are hoping for change during the COVID-19 pandemic as President Joe Biden's administration takes over the White House.

Global health and vaccinology expert Dr. Peter Hotez says a federal plan could be key in seeing an end to the pandemic.

"Under the previous administration, it was all focused on leaving it to the states to make the decisions with the federal government providing back up support," said Hotez. "The problem was the states never had the sophistication, in terms of the epidemiologic models or the infrastructure, to know how to do this."

Hours after President Biden was inaugurated, he signed an executive order which included investing $25 billion in vaccine manufacturing and distribution.

Hotez said with a federal plan and intervention, he hopes to see more large vaccination hubs opening and more vaccines offered to states.

"We have to vaccinate two to three million Americans a day," said Hotez.

Hotez hopes the vaccine he and his team at Baylor are currently still testing will also be approved for use in the United States soon.

"We're talking to people in the Biden administration about finding a path to getting our vaccine into the U.S. because we can scale to a billion doses," said Hotez.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncovid 19 vaccinejoe bidenu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Star-studded special celebrates Joe Biden's inauguration: LIVE
Student loan relief to be extended through September
Pres. Biden signs executive orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money
Dense Fog Advisory in Houston until 9 a.m.
Biden draws criticism in Texas for blocking Keystone permit
Kashmere Gardens 'cancer cluster' report released
Show More
Houston police searching for answers in death of 5-year-old
Brantley reportedly passes on joining Springer in Toronto
Houston traffic alert: I-10 E shutdown planned this weekend
TSU students celebrate historical Inauguration Day
Biden secretly visited wounded HPD officer after 2019 debate
More TOP STORIES News