COVID-19 vaccine

What to know about COVID-19 antibodies and babies

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A south Florida woman made headlines earlier this month when she gave birth to what is believed to be the first baby born in the U.S. with COVID-19 antibodies.

The woman received one vaccine shot while 36 weeks pregnant, and when doctors tested the blood from the umbilical cord, it came back positive for antibodies.

"This is why babies completely depend on that maternal immunity in the first few months of life," said Dr. Flor Munoz, associate professor of pediatric infectious diseases at Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine. "The baby's immune system is sometimes slower in responding to different vaccines."

Dr. Munoz explains the female body is designed to pass along any antibodies from her body to the baby. This can come from any prior illnesses or from vaccine shots like the flu or tetanus.

RELATED: COVID antibodies detected in newborns, breast milk after moms are vaccinated
EMBED More News Videos

There's reassuring news for pregnant women who are unsure if they should get the vaccine. A partially vaccinated mother gave birth to a healthy baby girl with COVID antibodies.



What's unclear about the COVID-19 antibodies is how long the immunity may last, and how much protection it will provide for a baby.

Nonetheless, doctors are now researching to gather more answers about whether this may be an option for how to protect expectant mothers and newborn infants from the virus.

Munoz explains vaccinations for pregnant women ensure they remain healthy through delivery. As an added bonus, vaccinations help protect babies in the first few months with those antibodies.

"Having had the illness or getting vaccinated could result in antibodies present in the breast milk," Dr. Munoz said.

According to the CDC, the COVID-19 shot has been deemed safe for pregnant women. Consult your doctor when making health decisions.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonbabiescoronaviruspregnancycovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakwomen's healthcovid 19pregnant woman
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift
Demand could exceed vaccine supply as eligibility expands
Turner, Hidalgo ask for extension of NRG Park vaccine clinic
4th COVID-19 vaccine coming: Here are the differences
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver in standoff with deputies on I-10 after 95 mile chase
Katherine Whaley signs off final time after 6 years with ABC13
Showers and maybe a storm return Thursday morning
HPD had contact with 8-year-old 3 weeks before his death
Help needed to find missing man with dementia, schizophrenia
Bank worker accused of stealing nude photos from customer
HFD to conduct prescribed burn at Houston Arboretum today
Show More
YouTube star creates top-selling inclusive beauty brand
Summer jobs available, but employers struggle to fill them
Man used PPP money to pay off mortgages in CA, feds say
Amid growing challenges, Biden to hold 1st news conference
AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift
More TOP STORIES News