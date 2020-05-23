HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Swimming, boating, and other outdoor summer activities aren't anything new to Houstonians. Except this summer is a bit different.
As crowds flock to beaches and lakes, social distancing is still the order of the day from health care professionals and government officials. But is that enough to contain the spread of COVID-19?
Dr. Catherine Troisi, an infectious disease epidemiologist at UTHealth School of Public Health weighed in Saturday on a variety of COVID-19 questions from viewers like you.
You can see the entire question-and-answer session here.
Can COVID-19 spread through wind and water?
