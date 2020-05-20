Society

Can't pay your electricity bill? Here's how to get help amid pandemic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you've lost your job and can't afford to pay your electricity bill, you may need to enroll in the Public Utility Commission of Texas COVID-19 Electricity Relief Program.

The program will temporarily suspend power disconnections and offer some payment assistance.

If you're currently receiving unemployment benefits through the Texas Workforce Commission, you qualify.

Here are the steps you need to take:

1. Call your retail electric provider and let them know you need a deferred payment plan if you're at risk of not being able to make your next payment.

2. Apply for unemployment through Texas Workforce Commission.

3. Enroll for the COVID-19 Electricity Relief Program. You will have 30 days to provide documentation that you have applied for unemployment benefits, and then your power will not be disconnected through July 17. Customers are encouraged to pay as much of the bill as they can, and the program will also help assist financially.

