New study by UTMB links poor mental health in adolescents due to COVID-19 restrictions

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Texas Medical Branch has released a new study linking how the COVID-19 pandemic strained adolescents' mental health and could potentially have long-term adverse effects.
The study stated that among 1,188 ethnically adolescents, pandemic-induced isolation, loneliness, stress, economic challenges, and substance abuse are all connected to mental health decline in the teens during the pandemic.
"Stay-at-home orders prevented or delayed youth from accomplishing developmental milestones like experimenting, making mistakes, autonomy from parents, identity formation, and dating," said Dr. Jeff Temple, vice dean for research at UTMB's School of Nursing and the director of the Center for Violence Prevention.
"The economic hardship many families faced further exacerbated this problem," Temple said.
The study revealed the pandemic resulted in individual and household changes linked to mental health and substance abuse. Depression and anxiety were heightened in teens who didn't have their usual support systems, such as school or community.
"Social media is making growing up even more stressful. Add on the pandemic, and we have a perfect storm that will result in generational deficits in mental health."
There were cases where older teenagers and girls took over caring for their younger siblings as their parents worked from home, adding to stress and depression, according to Temple.
"Adolescence in and of itself is difficult and stressful and a critically important developmental period," Temple said.
Temple does recommend checking in on teens periodically. "On an individual level, we need to check in with our kids often and have open conversations about mental health, relationships, and substance use. As parents, we should model good behavior through healthy relationships and seeking help when needed."
He also states that society must make generational investments in healthcare, including training more mental health professionals, reimbursing mental help treatment at higher rates, and implementing effective programs in schools and communities.
The study's findings indicated that the youth whose social interaction was restricted by COVID restrictions were less likely to misuse alcohol, marijuana, prescription medication, hard drugs, and e-cigarettes, regardless of their pre-pandemic consumption. The increase in family time at home might have reduced the opportunities for teens to use substances.
"Since we can't keep our kids locked up, this isn't necessarily a 'positive' finding; instead, it means that drugs and alcohol are available for this age group when they're able to interact," Temple said. "Thus, this reinforces the need for effective substance-use prevention to prepare youth to refuse or defer substance use."
People have assumed that the pandemic restrictions have affected mental health. It is essential to document and research the scientific evidence.
"Globally, there will undoubtedly be future school closures due to weather, war, and pandemics," Temple said.
"To better design prevention and intervention programs - and to make decisions about whether we should close schools - we need to understand whether and how being away from school affects children's development and psychosocial health."
