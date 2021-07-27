COVID-19 vaccine

This Houston hospital is reporting 500% increase in COVID admissions as fear of surge increases

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston hospital reports 500% increase in COVID admissions

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the country and inside United Medical Memorial Center, Dr. Joseph Varon said their COVID unit is filling up to a level they haven't seen since last fall.

"In the last 14 days, we've had a 500% increase in the number of admissions," he said.

As the Chief of Critical Care for the UMMC COVID unit, he fears we are embarking on another surge, this time hitting unvaccinated people the hardest and even seeing entire families admitted.

"We have, for example, the family of a lady that was 90-years-old," explained Varon. "They decided to have a big party for her and everybody got sick in the family, even the 90-year-old woman. The one common denominator in all of them was that everybody was not vaccinated, for one or another reason."

Another woman at a vaccine education pop-up told ABC13 she is choosing not to get the shot for personal reasons.

READ ALSO: Is Houston seeing a mirror image of last year's COVID summer surge?
EMBED More News Videos

New data shows more people are getting vaccinated. Texas Health and Human Services said this past week, 349,166 Texans got vaccinated, which is the highest number in weeks.



"I'm concerned about my health issues," she said. "So, that's the reason why me, personally, I'm not ready to get the shot."

The Houston Health Department offers four after-hours vaccine sites across the city.

On Monday night, the Sharpstown location had just three appointments and the other locations were reportedly just as empty.

But hope is on the horizon with a slight increase in vaccinations across Texas last week. Varon said these shots must continue on a sharp incline in order to keep the spread of the virus from surging like last summer.

"I know that there are some risks associated with vaccination, no question about it, but there are also risks of getting in the car and driving from one place to another," said Varon. "When you are in the middle of the pandemic, where things are absolutely terrible, vaccine is one way to get to where we want to go to stop the spread of this nasty illness."

For more information on the Houston Health Department's after-hours vaccine clinics and vaccine information, visit the city's website.

For updates on this report, follow ABC13 reporter Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonvaccinescovid 19 variantcoronavirushouston fights covidcoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Most parents won't vaccinate their young kids right away, says survey
Immunocompromised may need 4th COVID booster shot: CDC
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News