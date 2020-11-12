Need a free COVID-19 test? Check out this list

Aramco Services Company
9009 West Loop South, 77096
Drive-thru | Nose self-swab
Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Tues, Thurs: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Call 832-393-4220 for access code.
Southwest Multi-Service Center
Southwest Multi-Service Center 6400 High Star Dr, 77074
Drive-thru | Nose self-swab
Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Appointment not required.
Minute Maid Park
2208 Preston St, 77002
Drive-thru or walk-up | Mouth self-swab
Saturday-Wednesday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Thursday-Friday: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.
Appointment not required.
Addicks Park & Ride
14230 Katy Fwy, 77079
Drive-thru | Nose self-swab
Mon, Wed, Fri, Sat: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Tues, Thurs: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Call 832-393-4220 for access code.
MultiCultural Center Inc
951 Tristar Dr, Webster, 77598
Drive-thru | Nose self-swab
Tuesday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Call 832-393-4220 for access code.
LeRoy Crump Stadium
12321 Alief Clodine Rd, 77082
Drive-thru | Healthcare nasal swab
Monday-Wednesday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Thursday-Friday: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Appt. required
Houston Community College
- HCC - South - 1990 Airport Blvd, 77051
- HCC - Northeast - 555 Community College Dr.
- HCC - Southeast - 6815 Rustic, St
Drive-thru | Mouth self-swab
Monday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Appt. via texas.curativeinc.com
PlazAmericas
7500 Bellaire Blvd, 77036
Drive-thru | Healthcare nasal swab
Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
No appointment required.
United Memorial Medical Center
510 W Tidwell Rd, 77091
Drive-thru | Healthcare nasal swab
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
No appointment required.
Kashmere Multi-Service Center
4802 Lockwood Dr, 77026
Drive-thru | Oral self swab
November 10,12,13,14: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
No appointment required.
Kroger
1801 S Voss Rd, 77057
Walk-up | Oral self-swab
November 14-15 : 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Appointment not required but available via texas.curativeinc.com.
Sunnyside Multi-Service Center
9314 Cullen Blvd, 77033
Drive-thru or walk-up |
Nose self-swab
Nov 9,10,12,13,14: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
No appointment required.
Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center
3810 W Fuqua St, 77045
Drive-thru/walk-up | Nose self-swab
Nov 9,10,12,13,14: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
No appointment required.
Walgreens
- 14531 Westheimer Rd
- 8301 Broadway St
Appointment required by visiting walgreens.com/covid19testing
CVS Pharmacy
Check the website to schedule an appointment and find a location that offers free testing.
Walmart
Check the website to schedule an appointment and find a location that offers free testing.
Test site locations and schedules may change, so make sure you call ahead of arriving. Houstonians can also visit the Houston Health Department website for current Houston test sites and information about stopping the spread of the virus.