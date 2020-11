Need a free COVID-19 test? Check out this list

HCC - South - 1990 Airport Blvd, 77051

HCC - Northeast - 555 Community College Dr.

HCC - Southeast - 6815 Rustic, St

14531 Westheimer Rd

8301 Broadway St

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As the pandemic continues, here are some locations around the Houston area offering free COVID-19 tests right now.9009 West Loop South, 77096Drive-thru | Nose self-swabMon, Wed, Fri, Sat: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.Tues, Thurs: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.Call 832-393-4220 for access code.Southwest Multi-Service Center 6400 High Star Dr, 77074Drive-thru | Nose self-swabMonday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Appointment not required.2208 Preston St, 77002Drive-thru or walk-up | Mouth self-swabSaturday-Wednesday: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.Thursday-Friday: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.Appointment not required.14230 Katy Fwy, 77079Drive-thru | Nose self-swabMon, Wed, Fri, Sat: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.Tues, Thurs: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.Call 832-393-4220 for access code.951 Tristar Dr, Webster, 77598Drive-thru | Nose self-swabTuesday-Saturday: 8 a.m.-3 p.m.Call 832-393-4220 for access code.12321 Alief Clodine Rd, 77082Drive-thru | Healthcare nasal swabMonday-Wednesday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.Thursday-Friday: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.Appt. requiredDrive-thru | Mouth self-swabMonday-Saturday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.Appt. via texas.curativeinc.com 7500 Bellaire Blvd, 77036Drive-thru | Healthcare nasal swabMonday-Friday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.No appointment required.510 W Tidwell Rd, 77091Drive-thru | Healthcare nasal swabMonday-Friday: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.No appointment required.4802 Lockwood Dr, 77026Drive-thru | Oral self swabNovember 10,12,13,14: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.No appointment required.1801 S Voss Rd, 77057Walk-up | Oral self-swabNovember 14-15 : 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.Appointment not required but available via texas.curativeinc.com 9314 Cullen Blvd, 77033Drive-thru or walk-up |Nose self-swabNov 9,10,12,13,14: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.No appointment required.3810 W Fuqua St, 77045Drive-thru/walk-up | Nose self-swabNov 9,10,12,13,14: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.No appointment required.Appointment required by visiting walgreens.com/covid19testing Check the website to schedule an appointment and find a location that offers free testing.Check the website to schedule an appointment and find a location that offers free testing.Test site locations and schedules may change, so make sure you call ahead of arriving. Houstonians can also visit the Houston Health Department website for current Houston test sites and information about stopping the spread of the virus.