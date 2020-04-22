Society

County by county breakdown on mandatory mask orders

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Here's a county by county breakdown on mandatory mask orders in the Houston area.

Montgomery County

Will not be issuing an order mandating the wearing of masks in public places.

Brazoria County
County Judge Matt Sebesta will not mandate everyone to wear masks in Brazoria County unless the County Health Authority strongly recommends it. That being said, he does highly encourage everyone to wear a mask when out in public.

Galveston County
Galveston County is not issuing an order requiring face coverings or masks.
Chambers County

At this time, there has not been a discussion on enacting mandatory masks.

Liberty County
The county judge has recommended wearing them. However, no order has been issued at this time.

Fort Bend County
County Judge KP George says he is not issuing a specific order but is recommending that residents wear masks or cloth to cover their nose and mouth when out in public.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonsocial distancingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston-area malls reopening with 'retail to-go' on Friday
Harris Co. judge sued over mandatory mask order
Fire chief claims Buffalo Grille did not receive violation
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Houston reports no new COVID-19 deaths for 4th day in a row
Onalaska couple killed when large tornado rips through home
Tornado that killed 3 in Polk County was an EF-3
Show More
Drone video shows the jaw-dropping tornado destruction
Beautiful weather as cool front drops humidity
Slim Thug tests negative for coronavirus after diagnosis
Sen. Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother dies of COVID-19
Here's where you can get free masks in Harris County
More TOP STORIES News