covid-19

Texas woman released from hospital after 3 months with COVID-19

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas -- A north Texas woman is finally home from a three-month stay in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

The doctors and nurses at Medical City-North Hills call Paola Castillo's recovery a miracle.

"There's a point where they didn't know if I was going to make it or not," Castillo said.

The 24-year-old spent more than a month in ICU on a ventilator. Doctors said they had to put her in a medically-induced coma.

"Maybe if I would have just listened and worn a mask, just a simple thing, I would have avoided all this," she said. "I work at a bank. I'm always around people, but I was like 'I'm fine, I'm fine.' Never did I think I'd catch it."

Doctors at Medical City-North Hills said they're seeing more and more young patients contract the virus.

"We've seen a lot of patients die in our hospital that were in her situation," said Dr. Hetal Rana.

That's why Castillo's story gives them so much hope.

"It just kind of re-energizes you and gives you that sense of what it means to save someone's life, and to help someone overcome such a severe illness like this," said Rana.

Although she's out of the hospital, Castillo's road to recovery is far from over.

"She probably has months and months of rehab," Rana said.

But Castillo's grateful for her second chance at life.

"It's just a miracle that I'm alive and I'm still fighting. I'm going to keep fighting until I get better."

KTVT contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus helpcoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 diariescovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthsocial distancingface maskcoronavirus testing
COVID-19
Well-known Houston restaurant owner dies of COVID-19
NASCAR race is Texas' 1st major sporting event with fans
Houston stars participate in national face mask campaign
HISD to restart free curbside meal pick-up this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Well-known Houston restaurant owner dies of COVID-19
NASCAR race is Texas' 1st major sporting event with fans
Expect fewer COVID test result delays with new technique
Little dog named Astro recovering after chase on interstate
California man flies to Idaho for 'faster' COVID-19 test
Family honors life of boy who died in hot van 2 years ago
Showers may pop up across the Houston area today
Show More
Man charged with murder in sleeping grandmother's shooting
Houston stars participate in national face mask campaign
Couple under house arrest after testing positive for COVID-19
Oxford scientists may have breakthrough in virus vaccine
This state park is perfect for your quarantine vacation
More TOP STORIES News