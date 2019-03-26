Crime & Safety

Man and woman shot in car outside apartment complex in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman have been shot at an apartment complex on Imperial Valley at Aldine Bender in north Houston.

Police say around 4 a.m., the man and woman drove into the complex and were followed by a group of men in another car.

Details are unclear, but police say there may have been a robbery attempt. The man and woman were shot inside their car.

The man is reportedly in critical condition and the woman is listed as stable.

Police say the shooter and accomplices rammed through the complex gate and got away.
