Couple in their late 70s die together in murder-suicide at southwest Houston home, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A married couple in their late 70s or early 80s were found dead in what police believe to be a murder-suicide in their southwest Houston home, investigators said.On Sunday at about 9 a.m., the Houston Police Department responded to a welfare check in the 3500 block of Latma Drive.HPD said a relative went into the home after their family hadn't heard from them and found the couple dead in the bedroom, and called 911.Police said the husband shot and killed his wife, and then turned the gun on himself.A suicide note and the weapon used were left in the home, investigators said.Officers said the couple was having medical issues.