murder suicide

Couple in their late 70s die together in murder-suicide at southwest Houston home, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A married couple in their late 70s or early 80s were found dead in what police believe to be a murder-suicide in their southwest Houston home, investigators said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

On Sunday at about 9 a.m., the Houston Police Department responded to a welfare check in the 3500 block of Latma Drive.

HPD said a relative went into the home after their family hadn't heard from them and found the couple dead in the bedroom, and called 911.

Police said the husband shot and killed his wife, and then turned the gun on himself.

A suicide note and the weapon used were left in the home, investigators said.

Officers said the couple was having medical issues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal shootingwoman killedman killedmurder suicide
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER SUICIDE
Grieving parents of murdered 19-year-old can't access her belongings
14-year-old speaks out after parents died in murder-suicide
Estranged husband, wife die in apparent murder-suicide with teen there
Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
TOP STORIES
Report on the Uvalde school massacre to be released Sunday
610 W. Loop NB reopens after undergoing construction over the weekend
3 teens among 4 shot, killed at apt. complex in NW Harris Co.
Suspect in ATM attempted robbery fatally shot by man in west Houston
Steamy forecast with only a few chances for rain ahead
Humble man drowns in Lake Conroe after jumping boat to swim
Body of missing teenage boy found along San Jacinto River shoreline
Show More
35-year-old fisherman missing in South Padre Island
Texans may hear more calls for power conservation next week
The Woodlands prepares to update transportation systems
Rescuers perform CPR on elephant in Thailand
Family remembering beloved Houston DJ 1 week after her death
More TOP STORIES News