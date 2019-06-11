Wisconsin couple faces 45 years for selling $93K in stolen Kohl's cash online

A Wisconsin couple is accused of making about $93,000 after hacking into Kohl's database and stealing Kohl's cash.

Prosecutors say the couple was caught when they began bragging about the scheme on Twitter.

Kohl's cash is assigned to customers at the store after they spend a certain amount.

Authorities say last year, Robert Gordon, an Army recruiter, sold the cash on Twitter for a profit.

If convicted, Gordon and his wife could face 45 years in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wisconsinrobberyshoppingonline shopping
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News