Couple at center of 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case could face cross-examination from their alleged tormentor

The man convicted of kidnapping a Vallejo woman, Matthew Muller, is representing himself in a state case and will likely cross-examine his victims Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn on Tuesday during a preliminary hearing. (KGO-TV)

VALLEJO, California --
A California man convicted in a kidnapping-for-ransom case will get to question his victims in court.

Matthew Muller was convicted in federal court, but he now faces six new charges, including rape, in the 2015 attack of Denise Huskins and her fiancée Aaron Quinn.

Muller is allowed to act as his own attorney, which means he will get access to prosecutors' evidence.

It is also why he will be allowed to cross-examine his victims.

The attorney for the couple says they're ready, but it won't be easy for them.

"This is pretty freakish stuff," said Dan Russo, Quinn's attorney. "This is his golden opportunity to inflict more injury on people but to also draw attention to himself."

Muller is already serving a 40-year federal prison sentence for Huskins' kidnapping.

Meanwhile, the couple is set to get married in the coming week, just days after the preliminary hearing in this case.

The case drew national attention when police originally called Huskins' disappearance a hoax. Police in Vallejo settled with the couple for $2.5 million for the error.

READ MORE: Woman in 'Gone Girl' kidnapping case recounts her 'nightmare'
The couple at the center of the 2015 kidnapping case the Vallejo Police Department called a hoax is speaking publicly for the first time in an exclusive ABC News interview.

