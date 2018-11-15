'Hee Haw' star Roy Clark has died at age 85

EMBED </>More Videos

A look back at all the notable deaths that occured this year

A publicist said country star Roy Clark, the guitar virtuoso and singer who headlined the cornpone TV show "Hee Haw" for nearly a quarter century, has died.

Jeremy Westby said Clark died Thursday due to complications from pneumonia at home in Tulsa, Okla.

Clark was "Hee Haw" host or co-host for its entire 24-year run. The country music and comedy show's last new episode aired in 1993, though reruns continued for a few years thereafter.

Clark played the guitar, banjo, fiddle, mandolin, harmonica and other instruments. His skills brought him gigs as guest performer with many top orchestras, including the Boston Pops.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
celebrity deathsmusicu.s. & worldfamous death
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Homeless man and NJ couple arrested in GoFundMe case
Lamar HS parents demand tighter security after student's murder
Meth found inside townhome prompts drug probe after fire
Serial killer with Texas ties may be linked to 90 murders
Man gets life for continuous sex assault of 13-year-old
Woman pleads not guilty in bus crash that killed 3 students
Build the Wall toy with Trump figurine causing controversy
Bregman, Mattress Mack give away turkeys to families in need
Show More
New details in helicopter crash that killed newlyweds and pilot
Racial confrontation over Walmart parking spot goes viral
Thieves use inventive lie to steal Louis Vuitton merchandise
BBB: 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange' is an illegal scam
Lost load of lumber spilled on East Freeway causing delays
More News