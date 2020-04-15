Society

Houston Costco employee returns $194 customer left behind

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston Costco employee is being praised after she returned nearly $200 that was left behind by a shopper.

It happened at the store's location near the Galleria.

Kristina said John, the shopper, accidentally left his change behind after she rang him up, which totaled out to $194.

She called John to let him know he left the money behind.

John and his wife, Barbara, thought it was a scam at first, but when they went back, they met with Kristina, who had his cash in her hand.

"He didn't realize that he had forgotten the money," Barbara said.

Kristina posted a picture of John, which was featured on the Costco's official Instagram page and has already garnered nearly 10,000 likes.



John and his wife said the entire staff at the store are wonderful and they are grateful for their honesty.

"In these stressful times, we have been so very impressed with Kristina and all employees at this Costco. From the excellent staff at the pharmacy to the greeters, cashiers and stockers." Barbara said. "Most of the pharmacy employees and greeters know us by name. Now, we are delighted to add Kristina to our friend list."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncostcogood newsgrocery store
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News