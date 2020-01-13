Man killed by trash compactor was making repairs before incident: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have identified the man who died in an industrial accident in northwest Houston.

Houston police say they responded to Corrugated Concepts and Packaging on Campbell and Genard Road Saturday morning.

When they arrived, they found out the victim, 46-year-old Richard Bringer, was repairing a baler that had an oil leak before the incident. Police say that while Bringer was making the repairs, another employee did not see Bringer and turned on the baler. Bringer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Houston police say there are no charges in this incident and an investigation is ongoing.

RELATED: Workers dead after being overcome by fumes at chemical plant
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonman killedaccident
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News