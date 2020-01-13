Man killed by trash compactor was making repairs before incident: HPD

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have identified the man who died in an industrial accident in northwest Houston.Houston police say they responded to Corrugated Concepts and Packaging on Campbell and Genard Road Saturday morning.When they arrived, they found out the victim, 46-year-old Richard Bringer, was repairing a baler that had an oil leak before the incident. Police say that while Bringer was making the repairs, another employee did not see Bringer and turned on the baler. Bringer was pronounced dead at the scene.Houston police say there are no charges in this incident and an investigation is ongoing.