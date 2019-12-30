PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Two workers have died while cleaning a chemical tank in Pasadena, Harris County Sheriff deputies say.
Deputies responded to reports of a work incident at a chemical transportation plant on Underwood Road near West Fairmont Parkway around 1:30 a.m.
Deputies say both workers went into the back of an 18-wheeler tank and never came out.
Investigators believe the workers may have been overcome by some kind of fumes. An investigation is underway.
Workers dead after being overcome by fumes at chemical plant
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More