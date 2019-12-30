Workers dead after being overcome by fumes at chemical plant

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Two workers have died while cleaning a chemical tank in Pasadena, Harris County Sheriff deputies say.

Deputies responded to reports of a work incident at a chemical transportation plant on Underwood Road near West Fairmont Parkway around 1:30 a.m.

Deputies say both workers went into the back of an 18-wheeler tank and never came out.

Investigators believe the workers may have been overcome by some kind of fumes. An investigation is underway.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenaworker deathchemicals
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot and killed morning after proposing to girlfriend: Family
Houston Texans to host Buffalo Bills at home for playoffs
Music video shooting victim identified as UH student
Family of murder victim Carolee Taylor thanks law enforcement
No distress call made prior to deadly Louisiana plane crash
Arsonist targets FBCSO sergeant's vehicle and home
Christmas Eve murder suspect killed by deputies
Show More
'A sense of relief': Victim's friends react to suspect's death
2 dead in Texas church shooting, shooter killed
5 people stabbed during Hanukkah celebration in rabbi's home
Cold air settles in tonight, more rain to start 2020
Man arrested after barricading himself inside pawn shop
More TOP STORIES News