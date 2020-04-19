Harris County COVID-19 testing sites closed until Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6113637" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Turner updates city on COVID-19 cases

So happy to report after 3 weeks ⁦@houstonpolice⁩ Homicide Detective Ramon “Ray” Cervantes opened his eyes today and was able to follow stimuli and doctor’s instructions.



We are so hopeful. Thank you all for your prayers and the ones yet to come. #RelationalPolicing pic.twitter.com/eRDI5v2TyM — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) April 19, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All testing sites operated by Harris County have been closed due to inclement weather on Sunday.The county's public health department made the announcement just after 9:30 a.m."If you had an appointment for today, please come back tomorrow," a tweet stated.There are Abbott Labs rapid testing at two Walgreens locations: Westheimer at Highway 6 and in Pasadena. You must be symptomatic and you must make an appointment before arriving. You can complete a self-assessment here.Elsewhere in Harris County, testing sites in Baytown and Katy offer total capacity of 1,000 a day. Two pop-up sites in south Harris County and west Harris County will operate Friday and Saturday with a capacity of 200 total.These pop-up locations change every three days. You must be symptomatic and you must complete a self-assessment at www.checkforcorona.com.On Saturday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner pushed for more widespread COVID-19 testing before the city of Houston is reopened.During his visit to the COVID-19 testing site at Delmar Stadium, Mayor Turner updated the city of his COVID-19 efforts."The key is on testing," said Turner. "Even though we've been authorized to increase our (testing capability at each site) to 500, there's still concerns about the supplies that we are being given."Turner said 121 new positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday, bringing the city's total to 2,691.Dr. David Persse with Houston's Health Department said healthcare workers in our area are in need of about 8 million surgical masks. He also said they are in need of more "media," which is the liquid used to coat test tubes for nose swab samples during COVID-19 testing.Despite the increase in numbers, Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said Det. Ray Cervantes, who was admitted into ICU for COVID-19, has opened his eyes and is responding to doctors.."We are really, really hopeful, " said Acevedo. "Thanks in large part to the prayers of the community and the excellence of the medical services that we have here. He's come a way, but has a long way to go."He also said burglaries in businesses were up by 31% and assaults were up by nine percent. He attributed most of the assaults to domestic violence.Turner, who impressed about the importance of a measured approach, said he will announce on Monday a local leader who will advise committees and groups in charge of the city's reopening and financial recovery."For those of us who went through Harvey, and all those past disasters and storms, we were able to locate them on the radar. What's our radar with the virus?" said Turner. "The more we know where it is, who has it or who doesn't have it, the quicker we can return."However, Abbott's executive order stipulated all retailers in the state can reopen starting Friday, April 24, but on a "to-go" basis only.