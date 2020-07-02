Coronavirus California

California man shares regret over attending party, dies next day of COVID-19

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. -- Fifty-one-year-old Tommy Macias of California shared his regret on Facebook after going to a barbecue and testing positive for coronavirus.

"Because of my stupidity, I put my mom and sisters and my family's health in jeopardy. This has been a very painful experience," posted Macias.

Macias died the day he went into the hospital.

According to his Facebook page, Macias lived in Lake Elsinore in Riverside County.

His family says Macias was a diabetic and had been careful wearing masks and social distancing for months.

His niece, Danielle Lopez said, "It was absolutely shocking. I wasn't in the room when my mom got the call. I heard her cry out. I still don't want to believe it."

A day before Macias was taken to hospital, he uploaded the poignant message to Facebook, begging people to wear masks in public.

His family created a fundraiser to help with funeral expenses.
