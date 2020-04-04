Coronavirus: Houston death toll and number of infected rises

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- More than a hundred new coronavirus cases and a ninth death have been reported in the city of Houston.A man in his 60s died from the virus, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. The man also had an underlying medical condition.Since Friday, 103 new cases were reported in the city, which brought the number of infected to 690. That number does not include deaths or infected people outside the city limits.The announcement was made following a tour of the Houston Food Bank, which has been operating 23-hours a day during the pandemic. Turner and others in attendance wore masks while addressing the public, marking the first time we've seen the mayor following new recommendations from the CDC on wearing masks.In total, there were 690 positive coronavirus cases in Houston, as of Saturday.On Thursday, a third free coronavirus testing site opened in northeast Houston, and like the first two, it's completely free. Unlike other testing sites set up in the city, health officials say pre-screening is not required to be tested.