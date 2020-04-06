JACINTO CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mobile COVID-19 testing site for seniors and first responders opened today in Jacinto City.
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee helped launch the site located at the Jacinto City Community Center at 1025 Oates Rd.
United Memorial Medical Center are doing the tests.
"Our senior citizens and first responders are extremely vulnerable to this devastating virus and we must take extra measures to protect them. I am dedicated to bringing this life-saving effort to my constituents," Lee said ahead of the opening.
This the latest testing site to open in the Houston area.
Last week, testing began at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land. Testing at the venue runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, and on Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"This invisible disease, this powerful disease called the coronavirus that now has taken 3,000 American lives," Lee stated last week during the site's opening. "I believe in the last reports that it will certainly surge past 9/11. It will be more than 9/11."
Along with the Jacinto City and Smart Financial Centre locations, United Memorial Medical Center opened a site at 510 West Tidwell.
COVID-19 testing site opened for seniors and 1st responders
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More