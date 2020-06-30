Texas sets another record with nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 cases

#COVID19TX update: https://t.co/ofycOLqWQZ#Texas had 75,000 new cases in 3 weeks from June 8 to June 29. It took Texas 3 months to reach its first 75K cases



After setting three straight single-day records last week, Texas has hit another grim milestone in COVID-19 cases.As of Tuesday, June 30, at 4:30 p.m., the state is reporting 6,975 new cases, bringing the total case count to 159,986.Of that total count, 72,744 are considered active cases.So far, 2,119,036 people have been tested for coronavirus and the positivity rate is now at 14.03 percent.In total, 6,533 Texans are now hospitalized, which has increased from 5,900 on Monday.In a swift move made by Gov. Greg Abbott last week, bars across the state were ordered to close their doors again after the governor issued a new mandate.The order issued stated that bars and similar businesses that receive more than 51 percent of their gross revenue from alcoholic beverage sales were ordered closed. While customers won't be allowed to visit, those businesses can provide delivery and take-out services, which include beverage sales.On Thursday, ABC13 will present a one-hour virtual town hall highlighting the concerns of residents, business leaders and elected officials on reopening Texas amid the pandemic.Abbott is among the panelists for Thursday evening's discussion.Earlier on Tuesday, Harris County Commissioners voted to extend the recently-issued mask order until August 26.The order directs any businesses providing goods or services to require all employees and visitors to wear face coverings in areas of close proximity to co-workers or the public.Just a day before Tuesday's decision, Judge Lina Hidalgo vowed to ask for the commission's approval to extend the county's COVID-19 disaster declaration, which would allow for the mask order extension.