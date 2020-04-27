Coronavirus

Houston closing in on 2 full months with COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Mayor Sylvester Turner prepares to open Houston's sixth coronavirus testing site to the public, the city - and moreover, the state - faces an important transition in the week ahead.

Harris County's 30-day mask mandate began Monday, covering both unincorporated parts of the county and the city limits.

Additionally, Texas stores and businesses began reopening as "retail-to-go" before the weekend.

Now, Turner faces additional guidance from Austin on how to reopen the state wider. Gov. Greg Abbott is due to speak several hours after Turner and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's joint news conference on the new testing site.

Abbott promised to advise about additional openings, which could have a profound effect on whether the Houston area can truly flatten curve.

As of Monday morning, the city confirmed 3,284 cases in nearly two months of the pandemic's presence in Houston. Over the weekend, the death toll went up by seven to 42. Before the weekend, Turner also announced the first city death involving a patient with no underlying health issues.

And in the middle of this all, Houston and Harris County are due to see their "Stay Home, Work Safe" order expire. Turner told reporters Friday that he will defer to the governor for next steps.

Turner and Jackson Lee's event is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. in southeast Houston at the Barnett Sports Complex at 6800 Fairway. You can watch the event live in this post.

