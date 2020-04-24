Coronavirus

Harris Co. emergency managers speak as stores reopen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Office of Emergency Management gave an update Friday on the 54th consecutive day that it was activated in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The strategic arm of the county enters the day with the anticipated reopening of stores in the area as "retail to-go."

Before a virtual briefing Friday morning, the OEM did not specifically give any kind of guidance regarding the reopening.

In recent weeks, Francisco Sanchez, deputy coordinator of the Harris County Office of Emergency Management, has given the agency's assessment of the pandemic in the area, as well as ways residents can protect themselves.

Last week, Sanchez reiterated a few points expressed by county and Houston city leaders, including the availability of testing sites in the community.

The deputy coordinator also urged people to fill out online the U.S. Census, adding that the data from the surveys can help with grants to address crises like COVID-19.

Sanchez emphasized, though, any measures, including relaxing of social distancing, will be made based on data.

The county's own "Stay Home, Work Safe" order remains in effect until the end of April.

