Help feed those in need by putting meals "on my tab" at Monkey's Tail

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Most people at Monkey's Tail in North Houston never expected to be waiting in line for free meals.

"It's kind of embarrassing, but you know, you're a mom," explained Tiffanie Kring, who came to pick up meals for her four children. "You have to do what you got to do."

There's nothing embarrassing about it. Everybody is dealing with new challenges.

"In times of need, I feel like as a local business, it's time to give back," explained bar owner Gregory Perez. "Honestly, it's more doing our part and doing what is right."

That's why Perez and other owners of Monkey's Tail started the "On My Tab" program.

It's a way for business owners and ordinary Houstonians to pay for meals of those in need.

It started as a way to thank first responders.

"In a time like this when people are giving, it puts you in a good mood and I think that's what it's all about," said Harris County Constable Precinct 6 Sgt. Simel Maldonado.

But when the Houston Independent School District briefly shut down its food distribution, the goals changed.

Most recipients now come from nearby schools.

Even a donation as small as $6 can cover a meal for somebody in need.

This week, Amigo's Mean Distributors is covering food and labor costs for thousands of HISD families.

"It means a lot to me and my family to help the people around the community," explained Amigo's owner Francisco Moreno. "It means that we're trying to do something good to support the situation that people is around right now."

The drive-thru meals also keep the thirty employees at Monkey's Tail at work.

Nobody has been laid off or furloughed.

"They're the reasons people come to this business and the reason why we are still here as a business," explained bar owner Sharif Al-Amin.

If you'd like to donate, go here for more info: https://monkeystailhou.com/.
