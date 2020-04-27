community strong

Coding school in Spring hiring, despite COVID-19 crisis

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- When the COVID19 pandemic hit, The Coder School was ready.

All services from the computer programming education center moved online within a week.

"Circumstances change. We have to use our minds to figure out how we can adapt to those situations," explained owner Susheel Philip.

Business is actually gone up since the switch.

The 10 employees haven't been fired or furloughed.

In fact, the owner is even looking to hire more coaches to cover classes.

"What's going to get us out of the pandemic is basically innovation and technology and that's what we're teaching," Philip said. "Primarily, we teach kids how to solve problems."

For more information on job opportunities and coding classes, go here:

https://www.thecoderschool.com/locations/spring/
