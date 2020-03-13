How Houston-area places of worship are responding to coronavirus

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan mandir will stream its assemblies for the first time ever, and encourages members to stay home.

The Vineyard Church has decided to not have Sunday service and released an official statement, saying: In response to growing national and local concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus, after prayerful consideration and in consultation with medical professionals and governmental officials, we believe it is best to cancel Sunday morning services for March 15. In lieu of worshiping as a church, we invite you to take time this weekend to pray for wisdom for our country, healing for the sick, and guidance for how our church best lives out our mission "to be a community of God's extravagant love where people are drawn into a thriving relationship with Jesus." We will keep you posted regarding future plans in response to COVID-19 developments.

Windsor Village United Methodist Church will continue its scheduled services Saturday and Sunday.

Sugar Creek Baptist Church decided to cancel Sunday services, but will stream online at 9:30, 11:00 and 12:35 (En Espanol).

The Fountain of Praise will continue with regularly scheduled service on Sunday, they encourage all feeling sick to stay home.

Champion Forest Baptist Church has suspended all on-campus activities until March 21 and will stream their services online.

Bay Area Fellowship Church says instead of being one church meeting across six locations, it will stream all services this weekend on http://churchunlimited.com/online, Facebook, and YouTube.

The Village Church made a post saying it will continue to monitor the dynamic situation and adhere to recommendations. A team is in place to closely monitor the situation and they encourage visitors to visit their website for commonly-asked questions.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the fast spread of the coronavirus, many places of worship are changing their plans around the Houston area.Some religious leaders are planning to hold services online-only out of an abundance of caution.Here are what some places of worship are doing in response to the coronavirus.