UTMB doctors address coronavirus concerns during town hall

The town hall included experts from the Galveston campus who provided updates on what they know about COVID-19, and how its world-class infectious disease scientists are studying it.
In addition, UTMB discussed how it is planning for the disease that the virus causes.
Back in January, ABC13 reported on UTMB's efforts to develop a vaccine to fight coronavirus through the Galveston National Laboratory.
"The lab's top priority is research to develop diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines to combat the most dangerous diseases in the world," according to its website.
So far, the worldwide death toll of novel coronavirus has surpassed 3,300 people, with the vast majority of those deaths in mainland China, where the virus is believed to have started. There are also around 100,000 cases globally.
In the U.S., 14 people have died of the virus. Many of the cases domestically are travel-related, including three of the five cases in the Houston area. Officials said those three cases involved members of a travel party to Egypt.
