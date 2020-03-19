Society

Spring family recreates canceled Disney vacation at home

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- This Spring family didn't let the cancellation of their Disney vacation get them down!

The Hearn family was all set to go to Disney World, matching outfits and all, when they had to cancel their plans because the park closed due to the coronavirus crisis.

The family says they regularly go to the parks multiple times a year, but this would have been the family baby's first visit.

In an adorable video posted to social media, the family recreated their whole vacation while practicing social distancing at home.

Their "staycation" was complete with character meet-and-greets, a visit to Cinderella's castle and more Disney magic!

Check out the must-see video above.

The Walt Disney company is the parent company of ABC13.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyspringvacationdisneycommunity strongcoronavirusdisney world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News