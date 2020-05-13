Tilman Fertitta ready for fan-less basketball season to resume

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The billionaire owner of the Houston Rockets says if the players want to play, then he wants to watch them.In an exclusive interview with ABC13, Tilman Fertitta said the decision to play this year is up to his players."It's really up to the players, and if they want to play, gosh, I want to watch them play," said Fertitta. "But if they don't want to play because they're worried about their safety, I'm fine with it. It's totally up to my players.""The distraction of sports: that's that part of our psyche, and sports is religion. And, you know, we feel like we have a really good team this year and we're excited to play," Fertitta added.Fertitta said people will get used to watching sports without fans."Is it going to be weird not having fans? Yes, but everything we do every day is a little different."