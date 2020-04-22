Houston area musician and educator dies from COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jimmy Ramos was just 5 years old when he started playing the trumpet."When he would get on that trumpet, it was just smoking out," said Rosanna Ramos-Tenorio, Jimmy's sister.His love for music took him from just being a musician to a Tejano DJ."The network that he worked with was called BNet Radio, that was where he spent most of his time," said Joshua Ramos, Jimmy's brother.Jimmy was the oldest of four."He was always protecting us. He was a protector," said Rosanna.He also had a passion for education, serving as a principal of a Catholic school and recently as a teacher for Catapult Learning."With education, it fit his value to always be expanding the mind, always reading, always learning," said Joshua.Jimmy had type two diabetes, and the week of Easter, he tested positive for the coronavirus. The next week, he died.His siblings said he's still playing the trumpet from up above and still protecting them below."I know even in the darkness, there's hope. We can get through this. That's what Jimmy would be doing right now, praying for us," said Rosanna.Jimmy was also a veteran who served our country.