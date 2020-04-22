Society

Houston area musician and educator dies from COVID-19

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jimmy Ramos was just 5 years old when he started playing the trumpet.

"When he would get on that trumpet, it was just smoking out," said Rosanna Ramos-Tenorio, Jimmy's sister.

His love for music took him from just being a musician to a Tejano DJ.

"The network that he worked with was called BNet Radio, that was where he spent most of his time," said Joshua Ramos, Jimmy's brother.

Jimmy was the oldest of four.

"He was always protecting us. He was a protector," said Rosanna.

He also had a passion for education, serving as a principal of a Catholic school and recently as a teacher for Catapult Learning.

"With education, it fit his value to always be expanding the mind, always reading, always learning," said Joshua.

Jimmy had type two diabetes, and the week of Easter, he tested positive for the coronavirus. The next week, he died.

His siblings said he's still playing the trumpet from up above and still protecting them below.

"I know even in the darkness, there's hope. We can get through this. That's what Jimmy would be doing right now, praying for us," said Rosanna.

Jimmy was also a veteran who served our country.

Catapult Learning sent ABC13 the following statement:

"Jimmy was a bilingual instructor for Catapult Learning in our Houston public school program teaching Reading. He was a caring, passionate educator with a wealth of knowledge and a great sense of humor. We first met Jimmy when he was a Principal in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston - he was a Catapult Learning partner. He later came to work for Catapult so he could continue to make an impact in the lives of children. We are so grateful that he did. Jimmy was up for any challenge, always had a smile on his face, and went above and beyond to ensure a brighter future for his students. Jimmy will be sincerely missed by all those whose lives he impacted. We keep his family, friends and co-workers in our thoughts."

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott reports 500,000 jobs open in Texas
Haircut being given inside Wings N more caught on camera
H-E-B stores across Texas to extend hours of operation
No new virus deaths on back-to-back days in Houston
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
More mobile testing to pop up in Harris County, judge says
ABC13 Evening News for April 21, 2020
Show More
Texas unemployment money will keep coming, TWC director says
Trump announces green card restrictions because of coronavirus
Got laid off? What experts say you should be doing right now
Welcome to the virtual NFL Draft
Don't file taxes? What to do to get extra $500 in stimulus check
More TOP STORIES News