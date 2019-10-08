Witness killed after Dallas cop's murder trial met suspects for drug deal: Police

DALLAS, Texas -- Three Louisiana men are wanted in the killing of a witness who testified at the murder trial of a former Dallas police officer, authorities said Tuesday, cautioning that the killing had nothing at all to do with that trial and case.

Assistant Chief Avery Moore said at a news conference that the three suspects - Jacquerious Mitchell, 20; Michael Mitchell, 32; and Thaddeous Green, 22 - are from Alexandria, Louisiana, and that investigators believe they were in Dallas to buy drugs from Joshua Brown.

Police said Michael Mitchell is the uncle of Jacquerious Mitchell and that Jacquerious is in a Dallas hospital in "critical condition." Neither Michael Mitchell nor Thaddeous Green are in custody.

Brown's death Friday came two days after a jury sentenced former police Officer Amber Guyger to 10 years in prison for killing her upstairs neighbor, Botham Jean. Guyger killed Jean in September 2018 in his fourth-floor apartment, which she said she mistook for her own unit one floor below.

Brown lived on the same floor as Jean and he testified that on the night Jean was killed, he heard what sounded like "two people meeting by surprise" and then two gunshots.

Video above is from a previous post.

SEE MORE:

Dallas police investigate death of witness in Amber Guyger's murder trial

Watch what happened after Dallas man was shot to death in apartment mix-up

Botham Jean's brother on hug with Amber Guyger after murder sentence: 'She still deserves love'

Group files complaint against judge who gave Bible to, hugged officer Amber Guyger after her murder conviction
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dallasmurderu.s. & worldman killed
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ft. Bend Co. sheriff claims 'witch-hunt' seeks his removal
Rice School student abducted and robbed at bus stop
Plan to increase taxes fails when 2 commissioners skip the vote
Waffle House customers robbed while eating in west Houston
It's nice now, but how long will fall weather last?
Houston Astros host free ALDS watch party for Game 4
Accused cop killer to remain in mental hospital, judge rules
Show More
Samuel Little's haunting confession to nationwide killings
Deadliest serial killer in U.S. tied to Houston woman's murder
2 teens arrested in beating, carjacking of woman at gas station
TxDOT tackling traffic woes between The Woodlands, Conroe
Dick's Sporting Goods destroyed $5 million worth of assault weapons
More TOP STORIES News