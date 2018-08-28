Police: Man confessed to killing his 19-year-old girlfriend and putting her body in the trunk of his car

EMBED </>More Videos

Man accused of killing his girlfriend and putting her body in trunk of car in Missouri City

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is accused of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend then putting her body in the trunk of a car in Missouri City.

Troy Parker, 20, has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse without legal authority, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.

The Missouri City Police Department says the family of 19-year-old Sabrina Herrera called them after finding her vehicle using the Find My Friends app on an iPhone.

Herrera's car was discovered in the 1600 block of Bent Oak. An officer inspected the car and found Herrera's body in the trunk.

Investigators discovered Parker was the last to see her.

During an interview with him, officials say he confessed to killing Herrera at his home in the 8400 block of Quail Run in Houston.

Parker was arrested and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dead bodywoman killedMissouri City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mom, 15-year-old son and man accused of killing 'snitch'
JEFF LINDNER: 8 days that changed my life
Houston toddler tests positive for measles, hospital says
John Goodman guessing Roseanne will be killed off
Police investigating why babysitter didn't call 911 about missing boy
Mom arrested after child dies, fentanyl found in sippy cup
Bullied boy cites 'Jedi way' for reason he won't fight back
Study: Air pollution could be damaging your brain
Show More
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman hints at new dugout celebration
Mourners paying final respects to Aretha Franklin at public viewing
72-year-old crossing guard struck by 16-year-old driver in SUV
Dead horse left on sidewalk in Acres Homes
Assignment asking 'whom to leave behind' causes outrage
More News