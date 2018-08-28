A man is accused of killing his 19-year-old girlfriend then putting her body in the trunk of a car in Missouri City.Troy Parker, 20, has been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse without legal authority, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.The Missouri City Police Department says the family of 19-year-old Sabrina Herrera called them after finding her vehicle using the Find My Friends app on an iPhone.Herrera's car was discovered in the 1600 block of Bent Oak. An officer inspected the car and found Herrera's body in the trunk.Investigators discovered Parker was the last to see her.During an interview with him, officials say he confessed to killing Herrera at his home in the 8400 block of Quail Run in Houston.Parker was arrested and booked into the Fort Bend County Jail.