Convicted felon subject of authorities' search after making threatening comments online

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for a known white supremacist they claim has posted a series of threats where he challenges any law enforcement officer to take action against him.

Hardy Carroll Lloyd, 44, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, posted a series of threatening comments promising to carry a firearm onto the grounds of the Texas State Capitol this weekend and "challenge" any law enforcement officer who tries to take enforcement actions against him.

According to authorities, Lloyd is a convicted felon who stands at 5 feet 11 inches and weighs about 250 pounds. He is not allowed to carry a firearm legally.

The Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for any information that leads up to the arrest of Lloyd.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, you can submit a tip online or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers does advise that if you encounter fugitives such as Lloyd, do not approach them as they are considered armed and dangerous.
