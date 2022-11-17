Select ground beef recalled at H-E-B, may be contaminated with mirror-like material

Tyson Foods Inc. recalled batches of Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products after possibly being contaminated with foreign matter.

ARMARILLO, Texas (KTRK) -- H-E-B supplier Tyson Foods Inc. announced a recall for Hill Country Fare and H-E-B ground beef products produced at its Amarillo facility.

The recall was issued for nearly 94,000 pounds of beef that may be contaminated with foreign matter, mirror-like material, according to H-E-B.

The following products were possibly impacted:

Hill Country Fare 73% Ground Beef 10-pound Chub with the expiration date Nov. 25, 2022 (UPC 3477980010)

Hill Country Fare 73% Ground Beef 5-pound Chub with the expiration date Nov. 25, 2022 (UPC 3477980000)

H-E-B 80% Ground Chuck 5-pound Chub with the expiration date Nov. 25, 2022 (UPC 4122017213)

The potentially affected products were sold at H-E-B, Joe V's, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas.

All products related to this recall have been removed from store shelves. No other ground beef products are affected by this voluntary recall.

Customers who purchased the items should stop eating the product and can return it to the store for a full refund.

There have been no reports of injury due to products impacted by this recall, according to H-E-B.

Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-800-432-3113 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Standard Time.

See the alert at H-E-B Newsroom for more information.

