Construction worker falls to his death at Splashtown in Spring

One person is dead after apparently falling from a structure at SplashTown.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the accident happened in the 21300 block of North Freeway in Spring.

The sheriff's office sent out a tweet stating the man fell from a structure and died at the scene.



Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened by the death of an employee of Trevino Industries, who fell while doing onsite work. The park's medical staff responded immediately and notified Cypress Creek EMS who responded along with the Spring Fire Department. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time."
