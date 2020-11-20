Constellation Field gets festive with 7th annual holiday light display

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Constellation Field will kick off its holiday season Thursday as the Sugar Land Skeeters execute testing for the 7th Annual Sugar Land Holiday Lights display.
On opening night, Nov. 20, the field will unveil a display featuring more than 3.5 million lights.
Visitors can enjoy a holiday light walk on the field's warning track, musical light shows occurring every hour, a visit with Santa Claus and more. The Constellation Field display will be visible nightly through Jan. 3.
All attendees will have their temperature checked upon entering and will be required to wear a mask while inside the facility. Additional protective measures include enforced social distancing practices and the presence of sanitation stations throughout the field during the event.
Tickets can be purchased at www.sugarlandholidaylights.com or by visiting the Constellation Field ticket office.
