Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman to file complaint regarding $988,000 unspent funds allegedly retained

In a statement, Herman explained he received a letter from the county auditor's office saying that it was retaining more than $988,000 of unspent funds from the short fiscal year.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said he plans to file a new complaint with the state, claiming his office is being defunded.

That's from March to September of 2022.

Herman said that's the same as defunding law enforcement, which is against a new state law that went into effect in January.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo denies defunding and said the latest proposed budget actually increases funding to Herman's office and other local agencies.

The dispute is over the unspent funds at the end of the fiscal year.

Previously, law enforcement agencies could roll over that money to the next year, but the new budget proposal does not allow that.

The deadline is fast approaching for Harris County commissioners to decide on a budget and tax rate for the next fiscal year, but they've been arguing about the issues for months.

They have until Friday, Oct. 28 to make a final decision.