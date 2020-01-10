Public benefit planned for fallen Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan

Society

NASSAU BAY, Texas (KTRK) -- Community members knew Sergeant Kaila Sullivan as the friendly law enforcement officer with Nassau Bay.

Her friends with Eternal Sisters Women's Motorcycle Club knew her by her road name, "Lucky."

The group is planning a benefit to help Sgt. Sullivan's widow Tracey and son Kaden. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18 at Clear Lake Park's C.D. Landolt Pavilion.



DeDe Shelton knew Sullivan well. She spoke with ABC13 on Thursday and spoke highly of her dear friend.

Saturday marks one month since Sullivan's death in the line of duty.

"I would follow her anywhere because she was that kind of person," said Shelton. "You could trust her. She'd take care of you. She wouldn't let anything happen to anybody."

More TOP STORIES News