Pearland ISD hosting job fair for bus drivers in July

PEARLAND, Texas -- The Pearland ISD Transportation Department will hold a job fair for bus drivers on July 14 from 8-11 a.m. at the PISD Stadium's visitor side parking lot.

"We are looking for people to join our team who care about our students and are committed to partnering for their success," Transportation Director Keith Kaup said in a news release sent out by the school district.

School buses will be on-site to provide those that attend a first-hand experience of what it is like to be behind the wheel, according to the release. There will also be transportation and human resources staff available to answer questions and conduct on-site interviews.

PISD is offering qualified candidates a starting pay of $17 per hour for a six-hour day, according to the release. The district also offers insurance benefits, paid training, and testing for a commercial driver's license.

This story comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.
