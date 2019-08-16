free stuff friday

Whitney Houston tribute in FREE weekend events

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, September 13

A Tribute to Whitney Houston
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:30 p.m.

Tai Chi
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

México en el Corazón
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, September 14

Conquer the EaDo Pub Crawl
11 Below Brewing Company
1 - 5 p.m.

A Tribute to Whitney Houston
Miller Outdoor Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Screen on the Green
Discovery Green
8 p.m.

Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Home ownership workshop
First Service Credit Union Corporate Office
9 a.m.
Must register online

Sunday, September 15

El Gritto
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:30 p.m.

Kidney Action Day

Discovery Green
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Unplugged
Discovery Green
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Fiesta Sinfónica
615 Louisiana St
6 p.m.

Viva La Cultura Festival
2032 Karbach St
12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Wednesday, September 18

Trivia Night
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m.

Thursday, September 19

Teen Book to Movie Club
Kingwood Library
5:30 p.m.

