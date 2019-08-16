Whitney Houston tribute in FREE weekend events

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, September 13
A Tribute to Whitney Houston
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:30 p.m.
Tai Chi
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
México en el Corazón
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Saturday, September 14
Conquer the EaDo Pub Crawl
11 Below Brewing Company
1 - 5 p.m.
A Tribute to Whitney Houston
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:30 p.m.
Screen on the Green
Discovery Green
8 p.m.
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Home ownership workshop
First Service Credit Union Corporate Office
9 a.m.
Must register online
Sunday, September 15
El Gritto
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:30 p.m.
Kidney Action Day
Discovery Green
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Unplugged
Discovery Green
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Fiesta Sinfónica
615 Louisiana St
6 p.m.
Viva La Cultura Festival
2032 Karbach St
12 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Wednesday, September 18
Trivia Night
The Square at Memorial City
7 p.m.
Thursday, September 19
Teen Book to Movie Club
Kingwood Library
5:30 p.m.
