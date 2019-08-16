Whitney Houston tribute in FREE weekend events

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!Miller Outdoor Theatre7:30 p.m.Discovery Green9 a.m. - 10 a.m.Discovery Green6:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.11 Below Brewing Company1 - 5 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theatre7:30 p.m.Discovery Green8 p.m.Discovery Green9 a.m. - 10 a.m.Discovery Green10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.First Service Credit Union Corporate Office9 a.m.Must register onlineMiller Outdoor Theatre7:30 p.m.Discovery Green10 a.m. - 4 p.m.Discovery Green5 p.m. - 9 p.m.615 Louisiana St6 p.m.2032 Karbach St12 p.m. - 9 p.m.The Square at Memorial City7 p.m.Kingwood Library5:30 p.m.