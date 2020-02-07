From video games to fitness class: Here's a list of FREE things to do this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!
Friday, Feb. 7
Free Radicals at Axelrad
1517 Alabama St.
6:30 p.m.
Video Game Night at the Square
303 Memorial City
7 p.m.
Bri Bagwell
Central Green Park
7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8
The Grand Market at Baybrook
500 Baybrook Mall
10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Fitness Redemption
Redemption Square
Times vary
Sunday, Feb. 9
Complimentary Wellness Class at True Kitchen
1700 Post Oak Blvd
8:30 a.m.
Free Sound Bath
1331 Yale St.
1 - 5 p.m.
