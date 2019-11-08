free stuff friday

Uche from American Idol hosts FREE concert in Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Who doesn't like free stuff? Take a look at what you can get gratis this weekend and beyond!

Friday, Nov. 8

Hands of Liberace
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza
City Centre
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Tai Chi
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9

Harvest Fest
Harvest Green Model Home Park
11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

30th Annual Native American Championship Pow Wow
7979 N Eldridge Pkwy
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Tomball Depot Day
201 S. Elm St
10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9 a.m. - 10 a.m.

Sunday, November 10

30th Annual Native American Championship Pow Wow
7979 N Eldridge Pkwy
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Semper Fantasticus at St. Philip
4807 San Felipe St
5 p.m.

Unplugged
Discovery Green
5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

