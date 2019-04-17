2019 Texas Renaissance Festival season passes now on sale

TODD MISSION, Texas -- The Texas Renaissance Festival returns for its 45th season Oct. 5-Dec. 1 to the 55-acre festival grounds in Todd Mission.The festival season features nine weekends of Renaissance-themed live entertainment, interactive characters, and food and shopping vendors, as well as camping opportunities.Festival officials announced the lineup of weekend themes in a news release March 7.Season passes went on sale Wednesday. The early bird cost is $199 until May 17, and the regular cost is $299.A new "Return to the Renaissance" theme celebrating the festival's anniversary will take the place of the Roman Bacchanal themed weekend this year.For more on the 2019 Texas Renaissance Festival, visit