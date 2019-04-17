Community & Events

2019 Texas Renaissance Festival season passes now on sale

TODD MISSION, Texas -- The Texas Renaissance Festival returns for its 45th season Oct. 5-Dec. 1 to the 55-acre festival grounds in Todd Mission.

The festival season features nine weekends of Renaissance-themed live entertainment, interactive characters, and food and shopping vendors, as well as camping opportunities.

Festival officials announced the lineup of weekend themes in a news release March 7.

Season passes went on sale Wednesday. The early bird cost is $199 until May 17, and the regular cost is $299.

A new "Return to the Renaissance" theme celebrating the festival's anniversary will take the place of the Roman Bacchanal themed weekend this year.

For more on the 2019 Texas Renaissance Festival, visit communityimpact.com.
