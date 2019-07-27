Dozens of children with cancer and their families are getting a little help with school supplies today.
The non-profit Stuff the Sleigh is holding its annual Christmas in July event to ease the financial burden of back-to-school costs for children referred by Texas Children's Hospital.
Both cancer patients and their siblings receive items from their back-to-school wish lists, including school supplies, backpacks, clothes and more.
Stuff the Sleigh is dedicated to helping young cancer & hematology patients and their families through year-round giving. In addition to Christmas in July, the non-profit also hosts Holiday Angels, an annual holiday give-back event to provide young cancer patients and their families with gifts. Stuff the Sleigh has also created a Dare to Dream program to provide once-in-a-lifetime family experiences for chronically ill patients.
Stuff the Sleigh collects monetary donations and gift cards for its programming throughout the year. For more information, or to donate, click here.
In the video above, ABC13 & You hears from one 8-year-old boy whose dream came true through Stuff the Sleigh.
Stuff the Sleigh provides help and love to young cancer patients and their families
ABC13 & YOU
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News