Spring ISD breaks ground on new 8,000-seat stadium

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Spring ISD's groundbreaking of its 8,000-seat stadium over the weekend signified more than the start of construction.

Buoyed by star players from rival schools in the district, as well as various lawmakers and a former NFL pro, the groundbreaking symbolized the path to the future within the district. After all, the stadium it replaces is more than 50 years old.

The stadium is being built on a 117-acre parcel of land off Cypresswood Drive. According to district leaders, the venue will include a community room and a special veterans' memorial honoring the sacrifice of local service members.

"We would never be here today if it weren't for everyone working together across Spring ISD to make it possible," said Superintendent Dr. Rodney E. Watson. "Football rivalries aside, our district never fails to get behind a common purpose, and our Bond 2016 was a perfect example."

Voters passed a $330 million bond program that will not only fund the stadium, but also three ninth-grade centers, two new middle schools, renovations at four other stadiums, and campus security upgrades.

The stadium will also boast synthetic field turf, high quality lighting, and a scoreboard. All of the features are intended to give a collegiate feel, according to construction officials.

The groundbreaking drew an appearance from Tony Ugoh, a Spring ISD alum who graduated in 2002 from Westfield High School and went on to play in the NFL.

"Everyone who enters this stadium will leave with a memory that they will never forget," said Ugoh.
