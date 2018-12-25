COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Residents give undocumented children toys for Christmas

EMBED </>More Videos

Brownsville residents give undocumented citizens toys for Christmas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KTRK) --
Brownsville residents are making sure the entire city has a Merry Christmas, including undocumented immigrants.

The league of United Latin American citizens is bringing toys, clothes, and food for immigrants looking to cross over from Mexico.

The group says it's the city's responsibility to help those in need.

"No one should be going hungry, especially when there's a community that can easily stand up and provide," said one member of the group.

The group said they plan to return later today and continue helping spread holiday cheer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsimmigrationtoyschildrenBrownsville
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Rapper helps woman whose gifts were stolen out of trunk
Toys collected at boy's funeral handed out for Christmas
Houston's new Instagram-worthy exhibition
Salvation Army short of $1 million goal for Red Kettle campaign
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Did grocery store play role in fiery crash involving police?
Man struck and killed by vehicle in Katy
Man appears in court for allegedly causing fiery crash
Trump asks 7-year-old if he still believes in Santa
Woman transported to hospital after Christmas morning house fire
Missing man's family speaks after warrants say he was fed to hogs
Mattress Mack hosting annual Christmas Day feast
Officer left with burns over 50 percent of body after crash
Show More
Jesus statue stolen from church in the 1930s back home
Rapper helps woman whose gifts were stolen out of trunk
Poker player turns $5 bet into $1 million
Immigration activists project 'Jesus was a migrant' onto churches
Kevin Spacey releases video amid felony sex assault charge
More News