Residents give undocumented children toys for Christmas

Brownsville residents are making sure the entire city has a Merry Christmas, including undocumented immigrants.The league of United Latin American citizens is bringing toys, clothes, and food for immigrants looking to cross over from Mexico.The group says it's the city's responsibility to help those in need."No one should be going hungry, especially when there's a community that can easily stand up and provide," said one member of the group.The group said they plan to return later today and continue helping spread holiday cheer.