Michelle Obama surprises Worthing High School students

The students say they thought it was a joke until Michelle Obama came out to talk to them.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Students at Worthing High School had a surprise meeting with Michelle Obama.

The former first lady was in Houston Saturday as part of her book tour.

Ten students at the event were told they were getting their own personal meeting with Obama.

One student recalled, "When she held my hand, she looked at me in my eye and I felt like I could do so much better things with my life and become a better person."

The teacher who accompanied the students says the meeting will help improve self-esteem and confidence among the girls.
